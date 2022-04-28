Advertisement

Fire crews fighting brush fire on Blue Ridge Parkway

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters from several agencies are fighting a brush fire on Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the Brevard Fire Department.

We’re told firefighters got the call for the brush fire at milepost 410 Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, crews found the fire was burning in the Yellow Gap area of Pigsah Forest.

Brevard Fire Department said the scene has been turned over to the U.S. National Forest Service to be the leading agency.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Standoff with officers in Greenville
Victim escaped assault, ran to neighbors for help before Greenville standoff
Signing day for future teachers
School holds signing day for students committing to careers in education
Signing day for future teachers
Signing day for future teachers
Caleb Kennedy
‘American Idol’ star Caleb Kennedy to appear before judge