Fire crews fighting brush fire on Blue Ridge Parkway

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters from several agencies are fighting a brush fire on Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the Brevard Fire Department.

We’re told firefighters got the call for the brush fire at milepost 410 Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, crews found the fire was burning in the Yellow Gap area of Pigsah Forest.

Closure in place tonight from milepost 409-411. Access to Pisgah Inn via US 276. — Blue Ridge Parkway (@BlueRidgeNPS) April 28, 2022

Brevard Fire Department said the scene has been turned over to the U.S. National Forest Service to be the leading agency.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.