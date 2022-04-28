Greenville man sentenced for hitting officer with stolen car

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man was sentenced after he was convicted of hitting a police officer with a stolen car in 2020.

Samir Shank was convicted this week of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop of blue lights and use of a vehicle without permission.

A Greenville police officer tried to stop Shank on Aug. 25, 2020 because he was driving a car that had been reported stolen. Shank drove away from the traffic stop but the officer tried to stop him on a dead-end street.

Shank drove his car at the officer, knocking him down and damaging his patrol car.

He fled at a high rate of speed before he wrecked near Cleveland Park and was taken into custody.

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

