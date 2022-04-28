Mild Friday, ahead of weekend rain chances

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Beautiful weather will stretch into Friday, before our pattern becomes unsettled. Expect afternoon showers/storms by late Saturday, then again on Sunday. We’ll carry rain chances into next week as well.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 40s and 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s for the mountains and mid 70s in the Upstate. All in all, a really nice end to the week.

Expect a few showers by late Saturday with highs in the 70s area-wide. Rain should be fairly isolated, and minimally disruptive to outdoor plans. Sunday brings a chance for storms, mainly late in the day. So much of the day should be dry for your outdoor plans. Just keep up with the forecast!

Showers will be possible early next week as our pattern remains unsettled!

