Officials add extra officers to Dorman High after threats written on walls

(WJHG)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Extra law enforcement has been added to Dorman High School following a threat found on campus, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the threats were found written on the bathroom walls of the freshman campus Wednesday.

Out of an abundance of caution, there is an increased law enforcement presence at the freshman campus Thursday and Friday.

This investigation remains active.

