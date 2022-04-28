Advertisement

Police search for driver of Mustang after shots fired on I-85

Police searching for driver of a Mustang after a shooting in Anderson.(Viewer Submission)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police say they are searching for the driver of a Mustang after shots were fired on I-85 on Thursday morning.

According to police, at about 7:15 a.m. the driver of a dark-colored gray, newer model of a Ford Mustang fired shots at a black F-350 truck near Highway 29 Bridge that goes over I-85 northbound.

Police say no injuries were reported but the suspect did hit the victim’s truck.

If anyone has information regarding the location of the driver of the Mustang, contact the Anderson Police Department.

