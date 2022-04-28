Two arrested, one wanted after Spartanburg Co. drug bust

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two men were arrested on multiple drug charges, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies did a home detention check on 33-year-old Marcus Allen Wright’s home on Fort Prince Blvd in Wellford on March 25.

Deputies say Wright was on house arrest for a previous drug offense, but upon arrival, deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the door of the house. Deputies say Wright refused to come to the door, but while they were in the process of getting a search warrant he opened the door along with 32-year-old Christopher Preston Young.

Deputies say both Wright and Young were detained while the search warrant was completed. During the search, deputies found two handguns and quantities of unknown powders, which were tested, and the results are listed below:

36.09 grams of Fentanyl

36.08 grams of Eutylone

4.71 grams MDMA

21.66 grams Methamphetamine

10.08 grams of Cocaine

21.6 grams of Flu alprazolam

15 tablets of Hydrocodone

40.33 grams of Flouro Fentanyl

29.1 grams Nor Fentanyl

3,684.03 grams of Marijuana (8.1 pounds)

Deputies say both were charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking meth 3rd degree, trafficking cocaine third degree, PWID Eutylone third, PWID MDMA third, PWID Hydrocodone third, PWID Flouro Fentanyl third, PWID nor fentanyl third, PWID marijuana third, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime time two.

Deputies say Young was also charged with possession of a weapon by a violent felon. He was booked into jail on PWID marijuana and released on bond, while Wright is staying on house arrest.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Young has additional warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information about Young’s location, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888- CRIME-SC. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and if their information results in Young’s arrest, they will be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.