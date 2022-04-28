Upstate forensics division seeks new technology as violent crimes rise

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County forensics division says new technology would help as violent crimes continue to rise in the area.

Authorities say there have been 124 homicides in the last three years. That’s a 70 percent increase. They have also had a record number of autopsies, suicides, and death investigations.

We’re told there are two machines that would allow the division to keep up with case numbers. One machine would process and identify unknown substances like drugs. The other machine would produce extremely detailed 3-D renderings of crime scenes.

The two machines together cost more than $250 thousand but a grant application has been submitted to cover the cost, according to the agency.

The Sheriff’s Office said they hope to hear back about the grant funding sometime this fall.

