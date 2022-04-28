School holds signing day for students committing to careers in education

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When student athletes commit to a school to play a sport they go to signing day. Now, one Upstate school wants to do the same for students who are committing their careers to education.

Boiling Springs High School said in light of the state’s ongoing teacher shortage, it is important they celebrate students who have decided on a career in education.

There is a 15 percent increase in teachers leaving compared to 2021, according to a study by the Center for Educator Recruitment.

The signing will be held Thursday morning.

