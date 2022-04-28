Upstate women’s group makes blankets for homeless

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate women’s group is helping the homeless in a unique way.

The Salvation Army group put their sewing, knitting, and quilting skills to the test. The local volunteers are busy making blankets and quilts for the Homeless Memorial Blanket Project.

Blanket makers from each state are asked to contribute 100 blankets as part of the nationwide project.

In one month, the Greenville group has made 17 blankets.

“It’s a good feeling knowing what little bit I’m doing, just tying these knots in this blanket will help being somebody warmth and comfort,” Rose Kapp with Kroc Church Women’s Ministries said.

On December 21, blankets from across the nation will cover the West Lawn of the US Capitol. After the event, the blankets will be sent back to the states and distributed to those in need.

“It’s not just to bring awareness. Instead, all of the blankets made in South Carolina are going to serve people in the state,” Captain Sarah Quinn with Salvation Army Kroc Center said.

Anyone interested in participating can sign up at memorialblanket.org.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.