Woman arrested after stabbing man in the leg, according to police

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was arrested after she stabbed a man in the leg, according to the Anderson Police Department.

According to police, they responded to the scene at 8:07 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue for a domestic situation.

They said the man was taken to the hospital and the woman was arrested on high-aggravated assault charges.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

