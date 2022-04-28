Advertisement

Woman arrested after stabbing man in the leg, according to police

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was arrested after she stabbed a man in the leg, according to the Anderson Police Department.

According to police, they responded to the scene at 8:07 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue for a domestic situation.

They said the man was taken to the hospital and the woman was arrested on high-aggravated assault charges.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Woman arrested after stabbing man in Anderson.
