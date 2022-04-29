Advertisement

2 hurt in drive-by shooting on Sunday, deputies searching for answers

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies need the public’s help to find information about a drive-by shooting after two people were hurt, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the shooting happened at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 24. at Cruizers Bar on Highway 28 Bypass in Anderson.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4402 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Greenville Water CEO on recent breaks
Heavy construction played a part in downtown water line breaks, Greenville CEO says
Mauldin police therapy dog
Mauldin PD gets new therapy dog, hopes to build community trust
Greenville Water CEO on recent breaks
Downtown Greenville water line breaks
Rep. Murrell Smith, R - Sumter was selected to next Speaker on Thursday in a unanimous vote.
SC House unanimously elects next Speaker
A final salute from the law enforcement community as Officer Drew Barr was laid to rest...
Officer Drew Barr honored at funeral and graveside service