2 hurt in drive-by shooting on Sunday, deputies searching for answers

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies need the public’s help to find information about a drive-by shooting after two people were hurt, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the shooting happened at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 24. at Cruizers Bar on Highway 28 Bypass in Anderson.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4402 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

