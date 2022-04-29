2 men arrested on kidnapping, assault, battery charges, deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have arrested two men on assault, battery and kidnapping charges, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to an address on Unity Church Road on February 15 early in the morning near the Madison Community, in regards to initial reports of a prowler. Deputies say that a man reported to dispatch that he had been assaulted.

They go on to say a deputy made contact with the man at a nearby address on Knights Drive and saw he had been hurt. He told deputies that two men had assaulted him and held him at gunpoint at another nearby address on Budner Road, deputies say.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies collected evidence from the scene, which resulted in 39-year-old Timothy Chad Merck and 29-year-old Zachery Claude Crane being charged. Both men were charged with one count each of kidnapping, assault and battery--1st degree, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

They say according to arrest warrants, Crane and Merck pointed a gun at the victim, unlawfully and not in self-defense. They also assaulted him with an unknown object which required the victim to receive medical attention, deputies say. The two men kidnapped the man from the Budner Road address.

According to deputies, Merck was arrested on Thursday, April 28, and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 4:57 p.m. on a combined $55,000 surety bond. Crane was arrested on Friday, April 29 and booked into the Detention Center at 3:10 p.m. pending a bond hearing.

