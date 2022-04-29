Advertisement

Coroner responds to crash, slow down on I-385 in Greenville County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says they are responding to a crash on I-385.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened near mile marker 33.

Troopers say there is traffic congestion between exit 36A NB to Spartanburg and Exit 33 Bridges Road in Mauldin.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

