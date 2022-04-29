Deputies: Person of interest wanted after missing man’s body found in grave

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest after finding a missing person’s body in the woods Tuesday.

We’re told Devantae Alzondrae Griffin’s, 28, body was found in the woods behind the Evans Acres neighborhood in a shallow grave on April 26. The coroner’s office said K-9′s were used to search the large area before a clandestine dig was conducted.

Griffin was reported missing on Wednesday, March 30. (Viewer Submission)

Griffin was reported missing by family members on March 30, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Griffin was said to have been last seen in the company of Jessica Marie Strachan the say before.

Early into the investigation, Strachan told officials she did not know where Griffin was but deputies later learned she was interfering with the investigation. An arrest warrant for obstruction of justice was issued for Strachan. She was found and arrested in Miami on April 1 but was bonded out on April 15. We’re told Strachan violated her home detention and was arrested again on April 25 and remains incarcerated.

Jessica Strachan (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said during the investigation, Tarus Dorail Crook, 33, was identified as the person of interest. Crook’s last known address is 102 Hudson Street in Spartanburg.

Anyone with information on where Crook may be or his involvement with the incident is asked to call Investigator Megan Bennett at 864-503-4608 or email here.

