1 man hurt after shooting, deputies investigating
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating after one man was shot, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
According to deputies, the shooting happened at around 10:24 p.m. on Montis Drive. Deputies say they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound once they arrived at the scene.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
