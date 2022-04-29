1 man hurt after shooting, deputies investigating

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating after one man was shot, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the shooting happened at around 10:24 p.m. on Montis Drive. Deputies say they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound once they arrived at the scene.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

