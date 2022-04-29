Advertisement

Ft. Bragg soldier killed, others injured in military vehicle accident

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT
Ft. Bragg, N.C. (WITN) -A Soldier from Ft. Bragg was killed and three others were injured in a military vehicle accident Thursday at Fort Bragg.

The Army says those who were injured were treated at the scene and then taken to Womack Army Medical Center.

The Army is investigating the accident but has not provided further information about what happened at this time

They say the name of the soldier who died will be released 24 hours after the family has been notified.

That crash follows another deadly one for military members here in North Carolina in recent months. Back in January two Camp Lejune Marines were killed in a military vehicle rollover crash.

