Heavy construction played a part in downtown water line breaks, Greenville CEO says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In February, two water line had breaks in downtown Greenville just two weeks apart.

Greenville Water CEO David Bereskin says both pipes were near heavy construction, which he says played a role in the breaks.

There are an average of 60 breaks on all Greenville Water pipes a year, which officials say is well below the average.

Both lines that broke showed no issues beforehand, and were both made of cast-iron.

In total, about 900 miles of pipes in the county are made from cast-iron.

With concerns from the community, Bereskin and Greenville Water Commission Chairman Phillip Kilgore say they’re looking at where the growth is going.

Every five years they put together a capital improvement plan to address changes throughout their whole water system.

With nearly 3,000 miles of pipes scattered all across the county, Bereskin and Kilgore say it wouldn’t be efficient or economical to inspect and replace all the pipes.

Instead when a connection is made, that is when a pipe is typically inspected.

Greenville Water has made around 30 waterline connections in the downtown area over the last decade.

Starting next month, they plan to proactively inspect those lines.

Despite the two recent breaks, Bereskin and Kilgore say they were very pleased with the response and are confident in the current water line infrastructure hidden under the ground in Greenville County.

Bereskin says with these two recent breaks it does not mean that if construction is going on in your neighborhood that your water lines are in any danger. He goes on to say there are a lot of factors that go into a line break, including the size of the construction, water usage, and more.

