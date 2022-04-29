Advertisement

Man found dead inside home in Greenville County, deputies say

Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a house in Greenville County.
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a house and evidence of a fire, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house on Revis Creek Court for a welfare check at about 5:31 p.m. on Friday.

They later found a man dead inside the house and discovered a fire had also occurred, deputies say.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

