More than a pound of fentanyl seized from western NC home

More than a pound of fentanyl seized from a home in Leicester.(Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEICESTER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said investigators seized more than a pound of fentanyl from a home in Leicester during a search warrant on Friday.

The search was the result of a months-long investigation by Buncombe County deputies and the FBI.

They also seized a firearm and $1,136 in cash from the home on Magnolia Way.

Tyrius Smith and Denise Williams were arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking. Deputies said Smith was arrested last year for conspiracy to commit murder but released on bond.

“Thank you to the FBI for their work on this investigation and for bringing these suspects into custody,” said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.”

