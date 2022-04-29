Nebo man accused of sexually abusing young child

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Nebo man was arrested last week after deputies investigated allegations of sex abuse involving a young child.

Roger McGuire, 76, is charged with first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said the abuse occurred in 2019 when the victim was under the age of 12.

McGuire was arrested on Apr. 21 and given a $600,000 secured bond.

