Nebo man accused of sexually abusing young child

Roger McGuire
Roger McGuire(McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Nebo man was arrested last week after deputies investigated allegations of sex abuse involving a young child.

Roger McGuire, 76, is charged with first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said the abuse occurred in 2019 when the victim was under the age of 12.

McGuire was arrested on Apr. 21 and given a $600,000 secured bond.

