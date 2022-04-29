Advertisement

School bus hits pedestrian in the road in Spartanburg County, troopers say

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A person was rushed to the hospital after they were hit by a school bus in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 4:20 on Overcreek Road.

Troopers say a school bus was traveling west on Overcreek Road when its mirror hit a pedestrian in the roadway.

They say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Spartanburg District two says there were students on the bus at the time of the incident, but another bus was sent to take those students home.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

