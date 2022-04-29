School bus hits pedestrian in the road in Spartanburg County, troopers say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A person was rushed to the hospital after they were hit by a school bus in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 4:20 on Overcreek Road.

Troopers say a school bus was traveling west on Overcreek Road when its mirror hit a pedestrian in the roadway.

They say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Spartanburg District two says there were students on the bus at the time of the incident, but another bus was sent to take those students home.

