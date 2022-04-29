Advertisement

Small fire overnight forces SkyWheel to temporarily close

Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small fire at the SkyWheel overnight.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small fire at the SkyWheel overnight.(Source: Jessica Gibson)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach will be closed on Friday after a small fire broke out on the property overnight.

SkyWheel released a statement saying the fire damaged part of the loading deck and a nearby gondola.

Members of the SkyWheel crew weren’t on-site at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Crews will spend Friday making the necessary repairs and complete an inspection to make sure the ride is safe for guests and staff.

Update: SkyWheel Myrtle Beach will be closed temporarily, following a small fire on property last night. We will keep you updated on when we will reopen. Thank you MBFD and MBPD for your rapid response.

Posted by SkyWheel Myrtle Beach on Friday, April 29, 2022

“SkyWheel would like to thank the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Myrtle Beach Police Department for their rapid response,” SkyWheel said in a statement.

It added that it is helping the fire department with its investigation into what caused the fire.

In the meantime, the LandShark Bar and Grill and the LandShark SurfShack will remain open during the repairs.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic crime scene
Upstate deputies investigating overnight shooting that injured one
FOX Carolina has a recap of information from investigators, and was able to get an interview...
Cherokee County Parents charged in disabled child's death, family relative speaks out
Officers break suspect's glass window after attempting to ram police cars during a dramatic end...
VIDEO: Phoenix police use ‘grappler’ to stop reckless driver who rammed officers’ patrol cars
Nick and Asheton Rice opened In The Potter's Hands in downtown Greer
Couple Helps Others Find Purpose through Pottery
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County.
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County