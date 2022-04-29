Upstate Vietnam veteran, advocate receives Order of Palmetto

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Vietnam veteran and community leader, Craig Burnette, received the Order of the Palmetto Wednesday at the grand opening of a new transitional residence for veterans in Spartanburg.

The Order of Palmetto ceremony was held at the grand opening of Warriors Once Again, which helps veterans experiencing homelessness

The Order of Palmetto was presented to Burnette on behalf of Governor McMaster by SC Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary, William Grimsley, in recognition of Burnette’s lifetime of service to his country and his community.

We’re told Burnette was a Wofford graduate and former psychologist with the VA.

“Burnette has dedicated his life to improving services and resources for Spartanburg veterans. Much of Burnette’s work has focused on supporting veterans’ mental health and those experiencing homelessness. He was the driving force behind the annual Upstate Stand Down event where homeless veterans can access a range of stabilizing services and resources in one place.”

Burnette serves as the board chair for Warriors Once Again and Upstate Warrior Solution’s Spartanburg Community Action Board.

