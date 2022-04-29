Advertisement

Upstate Vietnam veteran, advocate receives Order of Palmetto

Order of Palmetto presented to Craig Burnette
Order of Palmetto presented to Craig Burnette(SC Department of Veterans Affairs)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Vietnam veteran and community leader, Craig Burnette, received the Order of the Palmetto Wednesday at the grand opening of a new transitional residence for veterans in Spartanburg.

The Order of Palmetto ceremony was held at the grand opening of Warriors Once Again, which helps veterans experiencing homelessness

The Order of Palmetto was presented to Burnette on behalf of Governor McMaster by SC Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary, William Grimsley, in recognition of Burnette’s lifetime of service to his country and his community.

We’re told Burnette was a Wofford graduate and former psychologist with the VA.

“Burnette has dedicated his life to improving services and resources for Spartanburg veterans. Much of Burnette’s work has focused on supporting veterans’ mental health and those experiencing homelessness. He was the driving force behind the annual Upstate Stand Down event where homeless veterans can access a range of stabilizing services and resources in one place.”

SC Department of Veterans Affairs

Burnette serves as the board chair for Warriors Once Again and Upstate Warrior Solution’s Spartanburg Community Action Board.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County.
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
Bradford pear trees to be officially banned in SC by 2024
More than a pound of fentanyl seized from a home in Leicester.
More than a pound of fentanyl seized from western NC home
Wildfire closes portion of Blue Ridge Parkway
Brush fire near Blue Ridge Parkway burns 200 acres