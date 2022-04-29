Upstate WWII veteran honored with highest overseas merit award

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate Army Veteran, 96-year-old Cpl. Raymond E. Dawkins, was honored with the highest level of merit from the French government for his service Thursday afternoon.

FOX Carolina was at the ceremony, which was a fitting tribute to a man who those in attendance say has made a huge impact in his community.

Raymond told us he was honored to receive the award, the French Legion of Honor medal, and accepted it on behalf of all those who didn’t make it home.

Drafted in 1944, Dawkins was assigned to a 20mm gun aboard the Queen Mary, as he sailed over to Europe to fight the Germans. He would later march hundreds of milled through France, then across the Rhine into Germany and Austria to win the day in Europe. He was a member of the 141st infantry regimen of the 36th division of the army.

A bronze star recipient for heroism in combat, Raymond says he never went more than 40 miles from home before getting drafted. He says it almost doesn’t feel real when he looks back on things--knowing the ground he covered.

Raymond says he had many close calls in his time, from almost being hit with shrapnel to narrowly avoiding a German mine. He even recounted one brush with death from behind enemy lines.

“I fell asleep, and when I woke up, tracer bullets were coming around everywhere,” he recounted. “We went over and dug in on the hill, and I said to myself ‘if I go ahead and get out of this hole, I’m gonna get shot.’”

Raymond told us there were days where he thought he might not make it, but the only direction to go was forward. He says the mindset was to take things one day at a time to make it back to those he loved.

Above all, he says he’s proud to have fought for freedom, and all things good we sometimes take for granted in today’s world.

“This moment ranks number one in the last 45 years,” he said, when asked about how he felt receiving his award Thursday afternoon. “It’s top of the line,” he added, beaming. “I had no idea this many people would show up.”

“As a Frenchman being from Normandy, I’m also very thankful for all these American veterans like Mr. Dawkins, to be in a position to honor them,” said French Consul General Vincent Hommeril, who was on hand from Atlanta to personally pin the Legion of Honor onto Raymond to seal the ceremony’s conclusion.

Hommeril addressed the crowd, calling Raymond a hero, and praising him for protecting the French people during his time overseas.

He says the nomination for this honor comes directly from the office of French President Emmanuel Macron, and France’s most prestigious merit award given to citizens and foreign nationals.

“We are speaking of a legacy of courage and bravery,” Homeril said, “and it’s very important for the young generations to know what happened in Europe decades ago.”

Hommeril added that veterans like Vincent are a precious historical resource, saying it was an honor to hear firsthand testimony from a member of the “Greatest Generation.” He and those in attendance say we must continue to amplify their voices while they are still with us.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.