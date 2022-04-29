Volunteers still needed for Hands on Greenville Day tomorrow

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hands on Greenville is back for the first time since the pandemic.

United Way of Greenville County has hosted the massive volunteer-led event, also called HOG Day, for 25 years. They had to scale back during the last two years because of COVID-19, but now they are ready to deploy 2,000 volunteers to 50 different project sites.

There are still more than 100 spots for volunteers available. You can find the complete listing, as well as the sign up sheet, here.

Click through the slideshow below to see what each project involves.

After the work is done, United Way will host their Hands on Greenville celebration at Fluor Field. The party starts at noon and there will be food and music.

