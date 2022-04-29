Advertisement

Volunteers still needed for Hands on Greenville Day tomorrow

United Way: 2,000 helpers expected at 50 project sites
By Grace Runkel
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hands on Greenville is back for the first time since the pandemic.

United Way of Greenville County has hosted the massive volunteer-led event, also called HOG Day, for 25 years. They had to scale back during the last two years because of COVID-19, but now they are ready to deploy 2,000 volunteers to 50 different project sites.

There are still more than 100 spots for volunteers available. You can find the complete listing, as well as the sign up sheet, here.

Click through the slideshow below to see what each project involves.

Caption

After the work is done, United Way will host their Hands on Greenville celebration at Fluor Field. The party starts at noon and there will be food and music.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County.
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County
Anderson Soiree returns after 13 years
Anderson Soiree returns after 13 years
Hands on Greenville returns April 30.
Hands on Greenville 2022
With less than 24 hours to go before the United Way's major volunteer event, there are still...
Volunteers still needed for Hands on Greenville Day tomorrow