Warm Weekend, Rain and Storm Chances Increase

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies will hold firm for tonight with lows remaining fairly mild in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will be more plentiful in the mountains.

For the weekend, we’ve got increasing chances for showers and some thunderstorms, especially on Sunday, but the weekend will not be a washout. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue Saturday and Sunday, with highs locked in the low 80s for the Upstate, and mid 70s for the mountains. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible, so make sure to keep an eye on the sky if you have any outdoor plans or are headed to any outdoor events over the weekend.

As of now, Monday looks dry and warm, with a chance of showers and storms returning Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll warm up too, with the first few days of May seeing highs in the low to mid 80s with 70s and 80s for the mountains!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.