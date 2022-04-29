‘Worst case of neglect’: Parents face murder charges after neglect of disabled child

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A father and mother in Cherokee County are facing murder charges following the death of their daughter with disabilities, according to Cherokee County officials.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, officials were called to Spartanburg Regional Hospital for a child’s death on April 11.

The child was identified by the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office as a 14-year-old girl with numerous disabilities and health issues.

We’re told the girl’s parents drove her to the hospital where was unresponsive upon arrival. Despite the doctor’s efforts, she was sadly pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m. by physicians.

Sheriff Mueller said during their investigation, they learned that the parents failed to properly care for their daughter. Evidence showed that there could have been a period of time when the parents went more than a year without seeking medical attention for their child.

“Unfortunately, this is one of the worst cases of child abuse and neglect that I’ve ever seen and it certainly led to the death of the child,” said the Sheriff.

Early in the investigation, a search warrant was executed on the family’s home located on Campy Ferry Road in Gaffney, according to officials.

In a news conference officials said, “They found the home to be in deployable conditions. The home was full of feces, urine, flies, maggots, and roaches. The conditions in this home required officers in the crime scene unit to use tyvec suits and respirators in order for them to process the scene for evidence in this case.”

Father, David Eugene Baynard, and mother, Bobbie Jo Baynard. (Cherokee County Detention Center)

After 2 weeks of investigating, officials said due to the severe neglect of the child an arrest warrant was obtained for both the mother, Bobbie Jo Baynard, and father, David Eugene Baynard.

Both parents were arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Detention center on the afternoon of April 28.

This investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are likely.

