Clemson LIFE program holds annual graduation ceremony

Clemson LIFE Graduation
Clemson LIFE Graduation(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Life program celebrated 14 students during a graduation ceremony at the New Spring Church of Clemson on Saturday.

The commencement address was given by Eric Mac Lain, a former Clemson student-athlete and current analyst for ESPN and ACC Network.

Clemson University President Jim Clements and Clemson University First Lady Beth Clements presented the graduates with their certificates and rings.

George Petersen, the founding dean of the College of Education, and Joe Ryan, Sue Stanzione Distinguished Professor of Special Education, were also at the ceremony.

