Coroner: Death investigation underway after inmate death

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A death investigation is underway after an inmate from Tiger River correctional facility has died, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner, 76-year-old William Jennings Thomason was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for abdominal pain. He passed away at 4:13 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, the coroner says.

The coroner also says during the autopsy they did not discover any signs of foul play.

