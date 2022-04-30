Couple Helps Others Find Purpose through Pottery

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - By the time Nick and Asheton Rice opened In The Potter’s Hands in Greer, both had managed to reshape their own lives as deftly as the clay of their pottery business.

The pottery shop and studio opened on Depot Street in February after relocating from Greenwood. What started as a hobby four years ago became the Rice’s full-time business in 2020.

“We wanted a way to feel fulfilled in life,” Asheton Rice told FOX Carolina. “We were hungry to do more.”

Their desire to give back resulted from a culmination of blessings.

When the couple met, Asheton was working as a waitress and doing other odd jobs. She described herself as “lost” and said her life lacked purpose until she met Nick, who had recently reconnected with his faith.

“I was partying, drinking and doing stuff that gets you nowhere but in trouble,” he said. “I was just kind of depressed.”

Nick shared his renewed spirituality with Asheton, along with his affinity for Isaiah 64:8.

“It’s the principle that God is the potter and He molds and shapes us in His image,” Nick said.

The Rices, who had no previous experience in pottery, started off with a small potters wheel from Amazon and instructional videos found on YouTube.

“It’s honestly therapeutic to be able to sit at the wheel and shape and mold something into a beautiful piece of art,” Asheton said.

After investing in more equipment, the couple started holding pottery classes. This went well until COVID restricted the way people could gather. The Rices then shifted their focus to making pottery and discovered how popular their pieces were.

“People were buying them left and right,” Asheton said. “It was definitely a blessing.”

In The Potter’s Hands offers classes at the Greer studio.

“We have an open-door policy. You come in as you are, do your craft and grow in your own style,” Nick said. “We want people to know that they’re special and created for a purpose.”

