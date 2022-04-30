Advertisement

Gamecocks edge rusher Enagbare selected by Green Bay in NFL draft

South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare speaks during a press conference at the NFL...
South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senior edge rusher for the University of South Carolina Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 36th pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

He is a two-time all-SEC performer who has played in 44 games for the Gamecocks logging 24 career tackles for loss and 15 sacks with 19 quarterback hurries.

The last Gamecock selected by the Packers was offensive tackle Jamon Meredith in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Enagbare graduated from South Carolina last May with a degree in retail management.

