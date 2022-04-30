Advertisement

Mutt Strut returns to downtown Greenville for the 10th year

One of the dogs from this year's Mutt Strut
One of the dogs from this year's Mutt Strut(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The mutts returned to Main Street on Saturday morning as the Greenville Humane Society hosted the 10th annual Mutt Strutt.

The event began at 8:30 a.m. and featured a 2-mile walk/run through downtown Greenville. Participants were also encouraged to check out the Mutt Market and after-party on South Main Street.

Organizers said the event included live music, free pizza, caricature artists, face painters and more!

All proceeds from the Mutt Strut go to benefit the animals from the Greenville Humane Society. To learn more about the Mutt Strut and its mission, you can visit 10th Annual Mutt Strut.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic opioid drugs
Spartanburg Police Department holds drug “Take-Back” event
Generic crime scene
Upstate deputies investigating overnight shooting that injured one
FOX Carolina has a recap of information from investigators, and was able to get an interview...
Cherokee County Parents charged in disabled child's death, family relative speaks out
Officers break suspect's glass window after attempting to ram police cars during a dramatic end...
VIDEO: Phoenix police use ‘grappler’ to stop reckless driver who rammed officers’ patrol cars