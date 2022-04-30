Mutt Strut returns to downtown Greenville for the 10th year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The mutts returned to Main Street on Saturday morning as the Greenville Humane Society hosted the 10th annual Mutt Strutt.

The event began at 8:30 a.m. and featured a 2-mile walk/run through downtown Greenville. Participants were also encouraged to check out the Mutt Market and after-party on South Main Street.

Organizers said the event included live music, free pizza, caricature artists, face painters and more!

All proceeds from the Mutt Strut go to benefit the animals from the Greenville Humane Society. To learn more about the Mutt Strut and its mission, you can visit 10th Annual Mutt Strut.

