Part of NC road closes after tractor-trailer gets stuck

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Broad River Volunteer Fire & Rescue announced that part of Old Fort Road is closed due to a tractor-trailer that got stuck.

Officials said the road will be closed between Cedar Creek Road and Shop Ridge Road. They added that the area should be back open at around 1:30 p.m.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to find another route.

