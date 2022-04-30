Part of NC road closes after tractor-trailer gets stuck
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Broad River Volunteer Fire & Rescue announced that part of Old Fort Road is closed due to a tractor-trailer that got stuck.
Officials said the road will be closed between Cedar Creek Road and Shop Ridge Road. They added that the area should be back open at around 1:30 p.m.
Anyone traveling in the area is asked to find another route.
