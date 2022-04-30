Showers and T-Storms Return Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours we’re looking at pleasant conditions under partly cloudy skies, temperatures drop into the the upper 50s for the Upstate, with mid 50s in the mountains.

Heading into Sunday, expect a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. We’re not looking at severe weather Sunday, but expect afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some could contain brief heavy rain and gusty winds. It will be another mild to warm day, with high temperatures topping out in the low 80s in the Upstate, with mid 70s expected in the mountains.

Showers and storms taper off Sunday evening as the skies become partly cloudy. Some fog is possible by Monday morning, with lows in the 50s.

For Monday we get a break from the rain and storms with mostly to partly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the 80s. The chances for showers and storms ramps up again on Tuesday and Wednesday, as temperature remain quite warm, in the 80s!

