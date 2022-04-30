Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing NC man who could be in danger

Jonathan Jackson
Jonathan Jackson(Asheville City Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for Jonathan Jackson, a missing 25-year-old possibly suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Jackson was last seen on Mayfair Drive in Candler. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie, gray shorts and white tennis shoes. According to officers, he could be traveling toward Old Fort, North Carolina.

Officers described Jackson as 6 feet 2 inches tall and around 175 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a beard.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coroner responds to interstate
Coroner’s Office responding to crash near I-385
Officers break suspect's glass window after attempting to ram police cars during a dramatic end...
VIDEO: Phoenix police identify man who rammed officers’ patrol cars; officers used ‘grappler’ to stop him
Tractor-trailer gets stuck
Part of NC road closes after tractor-trailer gets stuck
One of the dogs from this year's Mutt Strut
Mutt Strut returns to downtown Greenville for the 10th year