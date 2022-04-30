Silver Alert issued for missing NC man who could be in danger

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for Jonathan Jackson, a missing 25-year-old possibly suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Jackson was last seen on Mayfair Drive in Candler. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie, gray shorts and white tennis shoes. According to officers, he could be traveling toward Old Fort, North Carolina.

Officers described Jackson as 6 feet 2 inches tall and around 175 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a beard.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.