Advertisement

Spartanburg Police Department holds drug “Take-Back” event

Generic opioid drugs
Generic opioid drugs(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that they’re partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration on April 30 to collect expired and unused medications.

Officers said the goal is to prevent pill abuse and theft by allowing people to get rid of their unwanted or expired medications. They added that this is a safer alternative to disposing of medications by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash.

According to officers, they are only accepting pills and patches during this time. Those interested in taking advantage of this opportunity to get rid of medications can visit the CVS Pharmacy at 87 Garner Road from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

More news: Upstate deputies investigating overnight shooting that injured one

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One of the dogs from this year's Mutt Strut
Mutt Strut returns to downtown Greenville for the 10th year
Generic crime scene
Upstate deputies investigating overnight shooting that injured one
FOX Carolina has a recap of information from investigators, and was able to get an interview...
Cherokee County Parents charged in disabled child's death, family relative speaks out
Officers break suspect's glass window after attempting to ram police cars during a dramatic end...
VIDEO: Phoenix police use ‘grappler’ to stop reckless driver who rammed officers’ patrol cars