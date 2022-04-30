Spartanburg Police Department holds drug “Take-Back” event

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that they’re partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration on April 30 to collect expired and unused medications.

Officers said the goal is to prevent pill abuse and theft by allowing people to get rid of their unwanted or expired medications. They added that this is a safer alternative to disposing of medications by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash.

According to officers, they are only accepting pills and patches during this time. Those interested in taking advantage of this opportunity to get rid of medications can visit the CVS Pharmacy at 87 Garner Road from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

