Upstate deputies investigating overnight shooting that injured one

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred near Columbia Avenue on Saturday morning.

Deputies said they responded to a report of shots fired at around 2:33 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot at least once. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. However, her condition is unknown at this time.

According to deputies, this investigation is still in its early stages, and there is no information regarding a suspect.

We will update this story as officials release new information.

