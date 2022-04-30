Advertisement

Vikings draft Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. after more trades

FILE - Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth speaks during a press conference at the NFL football...
FILE - Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. New England enters the NFL draft with eight total picks, including the 21st pick of the first round. Possible early targets include linebacker Nakobe Dean, receiver Kyle Phillips and cornerback Andrew Booth. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)(AJ Mast | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After two more trades, the Minnesota Vikings drafted Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. with the 42nd overall pick Friday night.

Minnesota started the second day of the draft with the second pick in the second round, No. 34, but made another intra-division trade.

The Vikings traded the pick to Green Bay for the No. 53 and 59 selections.

Minnesota then traded 53, 77 and 192 to the Indianapolis Colts to move up and draft Booth, the 6-foot, 194-pound cornerback that addresses a key need for the Vikings.

