Deputies searching for missing teen last seen on Friday

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a runaway teen last seen on Friday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Keaton Varela ran away at night from the Georgetown Drive area in Liberty.

Deputies say he might be in Anderson or the Pickens side of Liberty.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, deputies say.

If anyone has information regarding his location, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.