‘Do not approach:’ Police warn of black bear sighting in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department issued a warning about a black bear that was spotted in the area on Sunday.

According to police, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is aware and have advised that the best course of action is to leave the bear alone with the hope it will return to the wild.

The DNR will intervene if the bear becomes hostile at which time they will move in to attempt to subdue and relocate the animal, says police.

They also ask residents not to enter any areas or neighborhoods where they bear might be visiting.

If anyone spots the bear, call 911.

