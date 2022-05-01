Advertisement

Large water line break impacting residents around NC town

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Tryon announced that the public works department is working on a large water line break on Melrose Avenue Extension.

According to officials, customers in the following areas could be impacted.

  • Melrose Ave/Lane/Circle
  • Dogwood Drive
  • Doubleday Road
  • Laurel Avenue
  • Hillside Court
  • Bethloyal Hill

No other information about the situation was released. We will update this article as officials release new information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fairview Road shooting investigation
One dead, one injured following shooting in Upstate
Keaton Varela.
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen on Friday
Clemson Life program graduation.
Clemson Life program graduation
Coroner responds to crash on I-385.
Coroner responds to deadly crash on I-385 Saturday