Large water line break impacting residents around NC town

TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Tryon announced that the public works department is working on a large water line break on Melrose Avenue Extension.

According to officials, customers in the following areas could be impacted.

Melrose Ave/Lane/Circle

Dogwood Drive

Doubleday Road

Laurel Avenue

Hillside Court

Bethloyal Hill

No other information about the situation was released. We will update this article as officials release new information.

