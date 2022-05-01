Large water line break impacting residents around NC town
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Tryon announced that the public works department is working on a large water line break on Melrose Avenue Extension.
According to officials, customers in the following areas could be impacted.
- Melrose Ave/Lane/Circle
- Dogwood Drive
- Doubleday Road
- Laurel Avenue
- Hillside Court
- Bethloyal Hill
No other information about the situation was released. We will update this article as officials release new information.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.