Advertisement

One dead, one injured following shooting in Upstate

Fairview Road shooting investigation
Fairview Road shooting investigation(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating a shooting on Fairview Road near Simpsonville.

Deputies said they arrived at the scene at around 6:10 a.m. and found a man and woman inside the house who were suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. However, his condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as officials release more information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Keaton Varela.
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen on Friday
Clemson Life program graduation.
Clemson Life program graduation
Coroner responds to crash on I-385.
Coroner responds to deadly crash on I-385 Saturday
Italian Heritage Festival.
Italian Heritage Festival