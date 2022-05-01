Advertisement

Taste of Summer This Week!

Getting warm on Monday.
By Bob Trihy
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re watching for a few showers and thunderstorms for this evening, but the bulk of the activity is over as a weak cold front moves through.

Overnight expect some partial clearing with areas of fog developing, some of it could be dense by morning. Lows by morning will be in the 50s.

The heat is on as we go into a new week, and the first week of May. Expect mostly sunny skies and very warm conditions Monday with highs in the mid 80s for the Upstate, lower 80s in the mountains. Monday night looks quiet and mild with lows in the 50s to around 60 in the Upstate.

The heat continues Tuesday and Wednesday, with an isolated to scattered chance of a few showers and T-Storms. Highs once again will be in the 80s. The warm trend continues the rest of the week with a dry Thursday, but then more storm chance by Friday. Break out the summer clothes!

