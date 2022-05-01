Upstate crash leaves one person dead, Coroner’s Office confirms
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they’re responding to a crash along Augusta Road.
Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Bessie Road and Augusta Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
No other information regarding the crash was released. We will update this story as we learn more.
