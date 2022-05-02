AMBER Alert issued for ‘child abduction’ of NC teen

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Winston Salem Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for the abduction of a 17-year-old boy.

Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza’s last known location was at 555 North Martin Luther King Drive in Winston Salem, North Carolina, according to police.

Gasga-Espinoza is described as five foot eleven and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt, gray sweat pants, white tennis shoes, and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with infromation is asked to call the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or call 911.

