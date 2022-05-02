Advertisement

Coroner investigating death of man ‘gunned down’ in Gaffney

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was “gunned down” in a Gaffney neighborhood Sunday night.

Demetrius Nigerian Wood, 22, was shot while standing outside of a home at 108 General Drive around 10 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner said Wood was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
SCHP: Driver in Greenwood County dies after running off road, flipping
Yasmine Giron.
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County
Young Entrepreneurs Market
Young Entrepreneurs Market gives kids chance to start own business
Young Entrepreneurs Market
Young Entrepreneurs Market