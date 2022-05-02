Coroner investigating death of man ‘gunned down’ in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was “gunned down” in a Gaffney neighborhood Sunday night.

Demetrius Nigerian Wood, 22, was shot while standing outside of a home at 108 General Drive around 10 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner said Wood was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

