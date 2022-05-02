Advertisement

Dawn Staley and 1996 national team nominated for U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame

Dawn Staley and the 1996 National Team
Dawn Staley and the 1996 National Team(South Carolina Athletics)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley and the 1996 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball team are finalists for induction into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame’s 2022 class, according to South Carolina Athletics.

The athletic department said Staley is nominated both as an individual Olympian and as a member of the 1996 team. They were previously nominated in 2012.

Staley is already a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2012 class and the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2013, according to the department. Staley is a a three-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000, 2004) as a player, where her teams went a perfect 24-0. Following her on-court success with the national team, she served as an assistant coach on the 2008 and 2016 gold-medal-winning teams and was head coach for the team’s 2020 gold medal win in Tokyo.

We’re told public voting for the Hall of Fame class can be done here. Fans can vote once per day, per category, from May 2 through May 16.

The 2022 class will be announced on June 1 and the ceremony will be in Colorado Springs on June 24.

This is the first class inducted to the hall since 2019.

MORE NEWS: Mayor giving ‘State of the City’ address today

