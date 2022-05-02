Deputies arrest 2 in connection to Greenville County cold case homicide from 2015

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were arrested in connection to with the murder of Alfonzo Pyles, who was shot and killed on July 18, 2015.

Deputies said the two suspects, Isaiah Emmanuel Irby, 24, and Brandon Rashard Barksdale, 30, arrests follow newly acquired information by the Sheriff’s Office gang investigators pointing to Irby and Barksdale’s involvement in the murder. Investigators learned that Pyles, the victim, and Barksdale had committed a robbery together back in 2013 that led to both of their arrests. Following their arrests, investigators believe that following their arrests, Barksdale found out Pyles was preparing to testify against him and conspired with Irby to kill him.

We’re told on the night of Pyles’s death, investigators believe he accompanied Irby in a vehicle as they drove to East Riverside Park. Once there, Pyles was shot in the parking lot. His body was discovered just after 3:00 a.m. by a Greer City Police Officer.

Deputies said on April 21, Irby was arrested for murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy. Brandon Rashard Barksdale, who has also been charged in this case, is incarcerated in the South Carolina Department of Corrections on unrelated charges and is currently being housed at Core Civic In Mississippi.

Irby is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond, and Barksdale remains in custody with the S.C. Department of Corrections.

“The killing of Alfonzo Pyles represents another case where intelligence gathering has played a critical role in bringing closure to his family and loved ones. Since becoming Sheriff, I have stressed the dire importance of rededicating attention to all active cold cases. I am so proud of the diligence and care put forth by the investigators working within the unit, and it is my hope that our dedication to these investigations will bring a sense of closure to all of the families affected by these senseless killings,” said Sheriff Hobart Lewis.

This marks the seventh cold case homicide solved since the unit’s restructuring in August 2020.

