Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County

Yasmine Giron.
Yasmine Giron.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a runaway teen.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Yasmine Giron was last seen in the Roe Road area on May 1.

Deputies say she is five feet two inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and her last known clothing is unknown.

Deputies say she is likely in the City View area of Greenville.

If anyone sees her or knows her location, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.

