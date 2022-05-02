Death investigation underway after man found dead from gunshot wound

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead from at least one gunshot wound in Piedmont, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the call came in at 9:33 p.m. in reference to shots fired on Owens Road and Old Pelzer Road.

Upon arrival, deputies say, they found a man in the roadway dead.

Deputies say they have no suspect at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23- CRIME.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

