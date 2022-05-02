Advertisement

Death investigation underway after man found dead from gunshot wound

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead from at least one gunshot wound in Piedmont, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the call came in at 9:33 p.m. in reference to shots fired on Owens Road and Old Pelzer Road.

Upon arrival, deputies say, they found a man in the roadway dead.

Deputies say they have no suspect at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23- CRIME.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Young Entrepreneurs Market
Young Entrepreneurs Market gives kids chance to start own business
Young Entrepreneurs Market
Young Entrepreneurs Market
Teacher Appreciation Week
Teacher Appreciation Week 2022: Discounts, freebies, more
‘Do not approach:’ Police warn of black bear sighting in Laurens